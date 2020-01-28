Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Chris Chaffer and Friends will be offered at 7:30 p.m. the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Chaffee is professor of flute at Wright State University and a Yamaha Performing Artist.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournament, with prizes, begins at 10 a.m.

• PILATES: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays for Pilates. Practice moves that will stabilize and strengthen your core at the library. Yoga Blend is great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m. The topic is to “Bring Something Funny!” Any questions, contact the library at 473-2226.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• FRIENDS OF LIBRARY: The monthly meeting of the J.R. Clarke Friends and Volunteers of J.R. Clarke Public Library will be held in the JR Clarke Alcove at 1 p.m. Members will be discussing manning the Historical Room once a week for all patrons, training on the SCANPro 3000 Digital Scanner for genealogy, films, slides, microfilm, microfiche, and the spring book sale.

• HAMILTON TO SPEAK: J.R. Clarke Library will present local author, Larry Hamilton of Piqua at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. Hamilton who authored a three-book historical fiction series, which begins with the novel, “Lucy’s Story: Right Choices with Wrongs Still Left.” For more information, contact Cherie at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: Cook’s surprise will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA and the Girls Scouts will be having a free family night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center from 6-8 p.m. Activities will include winter crafts, STEM activities, cupcake decorating, board games and a hot cocoa bar.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Tipp City United Methodist Church, West Main Street, will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Enjoy a loose meat sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4, and serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LEGO: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for LEGO fun at 6:30 p.m. There is so much to learn through play. Participants are encouraged to free build, or use ideas provided, to create LEGO masterpieces. For children of all ages. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, are due by midnight today. Guest speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer discussing what’s new for 2020. The buffet lunch is $10, payable at the door. Enter parking lot from Downing Street.To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee and guests.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in, with a presentation by Hospice. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will offer a blood drive will be from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• CLAY CREATIONS: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Clay Creations, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series this winter at the library with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Paint a clay creation with a winter wonderland design. Dress for the mess. For children in grades first through fifth grade. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards or a wreath with Randall House at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• LUNCH: A YMCA lunch will be provided at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp dinners will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8 for shrimp, fries, coleslaw and dessert.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• GAMERS: Join experienced gamers at noon to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If you have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along. No registration required. For adults only.

• BEEKEEPING CLASSES: Tony Rimkus of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering “Beginning Beekeeper Classes” at Brukner Nature Center on Feb. 1 and 8th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (must be able to attend both days). The fee for this hands-on introduction is just $50 per person for BNC members or $60 per person for non-members (cost includes both class sessions). Deadline for payment is Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Cash or check only. Call BNC at 698-6493 to pre-register. For more information, contact Tony at 667-1420.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center. The speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center.

• MAKE A BRACELET: An Aromatherapy Bracelet Make & Take at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Robbin Adams, RN and staff member, will be teaching how essential oils can benefit you daily. The beaded bracelet will be $8 per person. Call 473-2226 or stop in the library to sign up. Light refreshments served.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches and french fries will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

Monday

• REGISTRATION: The Piqua Dog Club will have a registration night for dog training classes including puppy, beginner, advanced and Rally-O, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Pet Valu, 1212 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Feb. 4

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PAINT: Paint Night with Rebecca is a repeat of January’s class for wait-listed patrons of the Piqua Public Library.

Feb. 5

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• MEATLOAF: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meatloaf sandwiches for $4. Servings will be available starting at 4 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its monthly coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available for use. Larry Hamilton, a retired teacher of African American History, World Studies and Current Events from Piqua High School, will speak. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Quick Clear Program at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the lower level Conference Room D at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The February program will feature Edison State Community College nursing students who will talk about exercise. Light snacks will be served, and an ostomy nurse will be present to answer questions or set up individual consultations. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

Feb. 6

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay and test your skills at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DATABASES: The first Thursday of every month, library director Cherie Roeth will hold a class on how to use some of the databases that are free to all patrons of the library. Participants will also be going over the COOL Library app and how to download digital resources, genealogy sites, etc. The session will be at 1 p.m. Sign-up is mandatory for this workshop by the Wednesday before. If there is enough interest for an evening class, one will be held at 6 p.m. on the same date. Bring along your cell phone and/or laptop.

Feb. 7

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Princess Bride,” (1987), rated PG, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH FRY: Come in for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes, Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• CELL PHONES: Become a cell phone aficionado by getting all your questions answer at 1 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington. Calling 473-2226 to register.

Feb. 8

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive will include double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_Mel_New-15.jpg