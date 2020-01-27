Area briefs

Scholarships available

TROY — The Miami County Medical Society Alliance is offering two scholarships of $1,000 each. These scholarships are designated to provide financial assistance to students who are enrolled in an accredited school of nursing pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing and must have completed the required pre-nursing course of study. The student must be a resident of Miami County.

The Miami County Medical Society is offering one scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to assist a deserving resident of Miami County who will attend an accredited post graduate medical school to pursue a career as a physician in the United States. Primary consideration will be given to financial need.

For information on the above scholarships, visit The Troy Foundation’s website at thetroyfounation.org look under scholarships, search by school, post graduate scholarships available. The deadline for submission is March 23.

For more information, contact Lisa Reynolds at (937) 339-8935 or lreynolds@thetroyfoundation.org.

Free movie at Hayner

TROY — On Friday, Feb. 7, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “The Princess Bride” at 7:30 p.m. The evening includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.

“The Princess Bride” (1987) is a fantasy adventure that was directed by Rob Reiner and is rated PG. ​While home and sick in bed (Fred Savage), a young boy’s grandfather (Peter Falk) reads him the story of a farm boy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in a quest to be reunited with his true love (Robin Wright).

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Lifeguard classes set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard re-certification class on Feb. 8, and a full certification class in March on March 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26. The Robinson branch in Troy will be offering a re-certification class on March 7, and a full class in April on April 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23. Both classes are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson branch at (937) 440-9622.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua branch is located at 223 W. High St. in Piqua, and the Robinson branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.