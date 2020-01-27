Pet of the Week

Meet Milton

Milton, a pit bull-terrier mix, was picked up stray and was never reclaimed by his owner. This handsome big boy is now available for adoption. Milton is about 2-3 years old. He is an exuberant guy with a happy and outgoing personality. He is ready to make friends with everyone. He would excel with some basic obedience training and just a little time invested into him. Shelter staff is confident that Milton will be the perfect companion if given the chance. If you’re interested in meeting Milton, stop in to the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us formore adoptable pets.