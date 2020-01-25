Hayner offers oil painting classes

TROY —The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer oil painting classes for adults of all skill levels. Instructor Shirley DeLaet is offering three classes this winter, Beginning Oil Painting, Advancing Oil Painting and Mixed Media Collage. Registration is underway for the next session of oil painting classes that begin Feb. 5 at the center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

DeLaet is a seasoned artist and instructor. Her 30-year career in the world of commercial art as an illustrator and designer complements her love of the creative process as a fine artist and instructor. For more information about DeLaet and her art, visit https://shirleydelaet.com/about.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, jewelry making, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session, including homeschool art classes on Friday. The Hayner Center will include dance, organization, computer technology, and genealogy among the classes beginning in February. For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.