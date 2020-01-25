Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER : The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: Chicken and noodles will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• MONTE CARLO: Monte Carlo and Queen of Hearts will be held at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave., Bradford. Tickets sales and Monte Carlo will be from 6-8:30 p.m., with the Queen of Hearts drawing starting at 9 p.m. This is a 75/25 percent split to benefit the Bradford Pumpkin Show. Sandwiches and drinks will be available during the event.

• BINGO NIGHT: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games at 25 cents per game and $1 a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out and will be held on the fourth Saturday of January, February and March. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon P. Adams at 606-0919.

• MUSIC BINGO”: Come for supper and stay for music bingo. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a variety of food at reasonable prices from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music bingo begins at 7 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, will offer its annua Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. Meals will be $6.5o for adults, $2.50 for children 5-10 an free for children 5 and younger. For more information, visit greenestreetumn.org or call 773-5313.

Sunday

• TRACKS IN SNOW: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Dames” (1934), at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. This month enjoy the dynamic duo of Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class as a10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: On the last Monday of every month, the J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids at 3:15 p.m. For more information, call 473-2226.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GAME NIGHT: Game Night is offered the last Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join others for an evening of board games, card games and more.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Chris Chaffer and Friends will be offered at 7:30 p.m. the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Chaffee is professor of flute at Wright State University and a Yamaha Performing Artist.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournmanent, with prizes, begins at 10 a.m.

• PILATES: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays for Pilates. Practice moves that will stabilize and strengthen your core at the library. Yoga Blend is great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m. The topic is to “Bring Something Funny!” Any questions, contact the library at 473-2226.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• FRIENDS OF LIBRARY: The monthly meeting of the J.R. Clarke Friends and Volunteers of J.R. Clarke Public Library will be held in the JR Clarke Alcove at 1 p.m. Members will be discussing manning the Historical Room once a week for all patrons, training on the SCANPro 3000 Digital Scanner for genealogy, films, slides, microfilm, microfiche, and the spring book sale.

• HAMILTON TO SPEAK: J.R. Clarke Library will present local author, Larry Hamilton of Piqua at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. Hamilton who authored a three-book historical fiction series, which begins with the novel, “Lucy’s Story: Right Choices with Wrongs Still Left.” For more information, contact Cherie at 473-2226.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered the 4th Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details amd your call will be returned.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• STEAMERS: The 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 12:30p-2:30 p.m., the JR Clarke will present the STEAMers program for homeschoolers in the instruction of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session may be divided into two groups depending on the subject and/or the type of activity. Sign-up your child, so that appropriate materials can be ordered, by contacting the library at 473-2226.

• WHAT THE CRAFT: What the Craft? is offered on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Angela for a variety of fun crafts and relaxing coloring pages. Crafts change with the season. Limit 15, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: Cook’s surprise will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA and the Girls Scouts will be having a free family night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center from 6-8 p.m. Activities will include winter crafts, STEM activities, cupcake decorating, board games and a hot cocoa bar.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Tipp City United Methodist Church, W. Main St., will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Enjoy a loose meat sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4, and serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LEGO: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for LEGO fun at 6:30 p.m. There is so much to learn through play. Participants are encouraged to free build, or use ideas provided, to create LEGO masterpieces. For children of all ages. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, are due by midnight today. Guest speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer discussing what’s new for 2020. The buffet lunch is $10, payable at the door. Enter parking lot from Downing Street.To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee and guests.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• PAGE TURNERS: Page Turners is offered from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library every fourth Wednesday.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in, with a presentation by Hospice. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will offer a blood drive will be from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• CLAY CREATIONS: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Clay Creations, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series this winter at the library with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Paint a clay creation with a winter wonderland design. Dress for the mess. For children in grades first through fifth grade. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_Mel_New-14.jpg