Truck leaks fluids after sliding off roadway

TROY — The driver of a pickup truck appeared to have lost control on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate-75 at State Route 41 shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle slid off the ramp and stopped in a small creek. The fuel tank was ruptured and reportedly began leaking into the creek.
The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene, along with a medic unit and Troy police.
The driver was being checked at the scene by medics.
The Troy Fire Department contacted the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, who responded with a Hazmat vehicle.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was also contacted.
No further details were available as of press time.