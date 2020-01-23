Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a fight at the Piqua High School on Jan. 16, taking place sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. A male juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault.

BURGLARY: Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Lindsey Street for a burglary complaint at 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 17. Victim stated someone broke into his residence while he was a work and took items.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 1 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 400 block of Young Street.

A hit skip accident was reported at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 on the 200 block of North Main Street near the Lighthouse Cafe.

On Jan. 18, an officer was dispatched to a hit skip accident in reference to the complainant’s Black Suburban being struck overnight while parked on the 900 block of Nicklin Avenue.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 300 block of Gordon Street.

THEFT: There was a report of money stolen from Burger King on Covington Avenue at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17. Investigation is pending. Ashlee A. Lyons, 30, of Fletcher, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A snow blower was reportedly stolen sometime between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lindsey Street.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint at the Shell gas station on Main Street in reference to a complainant giving a store clerk too much money and the clerk keeping the difference at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18. Amanda D. Mayberry, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident. Christina M. Duncan, 29, of Piqua, and April D. Lewis, 36, of Piqua, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

An adult male was stopped after trying to leave Walmart without paying for grocery and electronic items at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 18. He was subsequently charged with theft and released. John R. Rost, 59, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Complainant advised a male shoplifter left running out of Dunhams with merchandise without paying at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. The male was charged with theft and a warrant was requested. Joshua D. Williams, 36, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: A female subject was trespassed from a business on the 500 block of North Main Street at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

A male subject was warned for trespassing at the Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

There was a report of a suspicious vehicle in the lot of the Southside Laundromat at 10 p.m. on Jan. 17. A female subject was found to have a warrant. Kacie L. Given, 23, of Troy, was picked up on warrant for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor prohibited drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor drug possession.

WARRANT: On Jan. 18, Angela D. Byrd, 45, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdmeanor OVI-under the influence, first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, and first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

DRUG OFFENSE: An officer responded to a call referencing multiple subjects possibly doing drugs in a car at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 18 near Family Dollar on West High Street. Contact was made, and one male was arrested for an active warrant. Another male was charged. Justin C. Montanez, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated female subject drove to a known victim’s residence and started an argument at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 19 on the 1400 block of Plum Street. Female was warned upon officer arrival, and she continued to act disorderly. The female subject picked up a rock, struck herself in the head, and then fell on the ground. She was arrested and incarcerated. Tasha M. Banks, 23, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

Police were dispatched to a business in the area of North Main and East Greene streets for a disorderly complaint at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 19. Dispatch advised a male who was lying on the ground and possibly under the influence walked into the business. Male was located and arrested for disorderly conduct. Kristian P. Megna, 33, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of a sex offense involving two juveniles on Jan. 19. The location was redacted.