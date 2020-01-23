Area briefs

Museum to host Hamilton

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its monthly coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at 107 W. Main St., Troy.

Larry Hamilton, a native of Loveland, is a retired teacher of African American History, World Studies and Current Events from Piqua High School, will speak.

He is a founding member of the African American Genealogy Group of the Miami Valley (AAGGMV), has authored an article on “Helping African Americans Find Their Roots” and is a presenter on family history and genealogy. In August 2005, he appeared as a genealogy researcher in the episode, “The Slave Banjo,” on PBS-TV’s The History Detectives.

Hamilton was selected for Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. He was awarded the Ohio Tri-County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Outstanding African American Award and he received the state of Ohio’s MLK Cultural Awareness Award in 2005.

As a historical writer, Hamilton authored a heroic story commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Loveland/Little Miami Flood of 1913. This work revealed the struggle for justice, equality and inclusion in Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley relating to the Randolph Freedmen, one of the largest emancipations in U.S. history.

Hamilton was recently inducted into the Loveland Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumnus group. He is also renovating a building to house a learning center at the Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex in Piqua.

An elevator is available for use.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

Tennis teams forming

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Miami Valley Community Tennis Association will be having a tennis team for Tipp Middle School students in grades sixth through eighth. This six-week season begins on March 30 and runs for six weeks. Parents are responsible for transportation. Matches are held at home and away.

Appropriate tennis wear and tennis shoes are required. Bring your own racket and plenty of water. Balls are provided. Organizers will be asking for volunteer help from parents and Tippecanoe varsity tennis players. Team members will meet three to four times a week including practice and matches. Matches will be held during the week and on Saturdays with other middle school teams.

For more information, call TMCS at 667-8631or Bud Schroeder at 669-5552.

Register at tmcomservices.org. The deadline is March 16. The cost of the program is $70 per student and includes a T-shirt.