Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Jan. 13

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 2331 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, kitchen employee did not wash hands prior to donning gloves. Ensure hands are washed prior to putting gloves on.

The water temperature located at the handwashing sinks was observed at 95°F. Increase the water temperature to ensure it is at least 100°F.

Critical: The interior surface of the ice machine was observed with a black, mold-like substance. Remove ice and clean.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The blanched fries adjacent to the fryers were observed not time stamped. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC time stamped the fries.

In the back kitchen area on the shelving unit, wet food storage containers, pans, etc., were observed being stored on top of each other. Ensure the pans and other items are completely dried prior to storing.

The ice machine lid door gasket was observed made of a foam material. Remove and replace with a material that is smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbant.

Repeat: The cutting boards on the topping or vegetable cutting board was observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Repeat: The shelving units in the back kitchen area were observed with dust and food debris and grease build-up. Remove items and clean.

At the time of inspection, the hot water heater was observed leaking water onto the floor resulting in pooling water. Repair or replace.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual certified in Level One (PIC) Food Safety. Have an individual on the premises at all times who is at least Level One Food Safety Certified.

• Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, 1 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Van Cleve Elementary School, 617 E. Main St., Troy — Critical: The chemical sanitizing warewashing machine was observed with a chlorine sanitizing solution concentration of 0.0 ppm. Have the unit repaired or replace to ensure there is at least 50 ppm of chlorine (bleach).

The reach-in chest freezer adjacent to the hand sink was observed non-commercial. Remove the non-commercial freezer and obtain a commercial style (NSF or like) freezer.

• Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the front counter drinking fountain ice bins, a black, mold-like substance build-up was observed in the back, interior surface. Remove the ice and clean. PIC stated the ice would be removed and unit cleaned.

Repeat: In the kitchen, multiple shelving units and the bottom shelf of the cabinet beneath the fry hot holding unit was observed with food, grease and dust debris build-up. Also, interior bottom surfaces of the raw chicken coolers, along with the interior door surfaces, were observed with food debris build-up. Remove items from surfaces and clean.

• Shell True North, 1789 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 14

• River Rock Bar and Grill, 5795 N. County Road 25A, Piqua —Repeat: Food storage pans in the kitchen storage area were observed being stored on top of each other while wet. Ensure they are completely air dried prior to stacking.

Repeat: The True reach-in cooler adjacent to the mop sink was observed with door gaskets in disrepair. Replace.

• Arby’s, 903 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Eagles, 225 N. Elm St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Panera Bread, 1920 W. Main St., Troy — The bread racks/pans adjacent to the bakery walk-in cooler were observed with burnt food debris build-up. Clean the racks and pans. If not using, clean and then cover.

In the dirty dish area, multiple wet food storage containers were observed being stored on top of each other. Ensure food storage pans are completely dried (air dried) prior to stacking on top of each other.

In multiple areas, utensils in sorters were observed not inverted or scattered. When storing, ensure utensils are facing one way and then inverted (handles up).

Repeat: Utensils in sorters, along with the lids in the dirty dish area, were observed being stored in containers with food debris build-up. Clean the containers and, when cleaning the containers, ensure the lids and utensils are recleaned and resanitized.

Repeat: The walk-in freezer was observed with ice build-up on the ceiling. Consult a professional and have the walk-in freezer repaired or replaced.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, shelving units were observed with dust debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

Repeat: In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units were observed with a white, mold-like substance build-up. Remove food and clean.

• Wendy’s, 825 W. Main St., Troy — The front counter low boy reach-in cooler internal door surface was observed in disrepair with cracks observed. To allow for an easily cleanable surface, replace internal door surface.

Repeat: The dry storage shelving units and the shelving units above and below the back kitchen prep cooler were observed with dirt and dust debris build-up.

Repeat: Throughout the kitchen, inadequate amounts of grout was observed between the floor tiles. Add grout to prevent the pooling of water.

Jan. 15

• Storypoint of Troy Bistro Pub, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Storypoint of Troy Coffee Bar, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Pre-made ready-to-eat food in the display case was observed without date markings. Food held over 24 hours shall have a seven-day date marking. PIC stated food will be discarded.

• Storypoint of Troy Main Kitchen, 1840 Towne Parke Drive, Troy — Repeat: The cutting boards on the line were observed with scratches and scoring making them unable to be cleaned and sanitized. Replace or resurface.

• Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The dinning room soda fountain machine ice maker drain lines were observed without an air gap. Place a 2- to 4-inch air gap between the drain line and drain. PIC did state that maintenance was returning to install air gap.

• Storypoint of Troy MC North, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Storypoint of Troy MC South, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Little Caesars, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Railroad Restaurant, 629 S. Crawford St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: In the reach-in cooler, deli meat and sauces were observed without date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC date marked the food items.

The back chest non-commercial freezer lids were observed in disrepair. Replace the freezers with commercial.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food and grease build-up: The wire carts below the ventilation hood; the shelving units in the reach-in cooler; the exterior surfaces of the microwave.

The floor in front of the sink area was observed unsteady. Replace or repair.

Repeat: In the back storage area, behind the non-commercial chest freezers, a hole in the bottom corner of the plywood was observed. Eliminate the hole.

Jan. 17

• LT Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed improper material (rubber PVC coupling) used for connecting drain lines under dishwasher. Also observed water leak from old cast iron pipe under dishwasher.

• Frisch’s Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 23

Marathon, 315 Looney Road, Piqua — At least one person from facility must obtain a Level II food safety manager’s training. Repeat issue. Provide thermometer for reach in cooler so temperature can be monitored. Provide test strips level of sanitizer can be monitored. Provide sanitizer either chlorine or quaternary ammonia so utensils can be properly cleaned. Repair damaged wall by mop sink.

The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Always remember to wash hands often when preparing food.

Jan. 2

Speedway, 900 Scot Drive, Piqua — The food containers and containers holding clean utensils need cleaning. The floor sink area by the F ’Real machine needs cleaning.

Domino’s Pizza, 120 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Jan. 3

Cassano’s Inc., 1577 Covington Ave., Piqua — Date salad containers with the date opened. Must discard after seven days of being open. The food containers and walk-in in interior need to be cleaned. Observed spray bottle without label. All food items not in their original containers must be labeled to prevent misuse. The ceiling needs to be cleaned.

Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua — Temperature in prep unit about 41 degrees. Steak at 46 degrees, chicken at 49 degrees, tuna at 47 degrees, turkey at 40 degrees. Keep TCS foods below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Keep items in reach in cooler and supplement them with ice until repair person arrives. Chicken thawing on counter. Do not thaw at room temperature. In refrigeration, under running draining water, while cooking or in microwave if cooked immediately. Raw eggs over produce in walk in. Store raw items below items not cooked to as high a temperature. Label bulk spray bottle. All items not in original container must be labeled to prevent misuse.

Jan. 7

One More, 348 Wood St., Piqua — Repair hole in floor by the big cooler.

East of Chicago Pizza, 1560 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed hard boiled eggs and roast beef dated 12/31 and 1/1. Must discard ready to eat TCS foods after being open for seven days. Day item opened is day one. The cutting boards on prep unit and boards used for prep need cleaning along with food containers.

Jan. 8

Dragon City, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Provide soap with a handle for bulk ingredients to prevent hand contact. Paper towels placed under egg rolls in walk in. Do not store food on absorbent surfaces. Container of chicken on counter at 55 degrees. Do not keep the TCS foods on counter at room temperature. Keep below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees. Date cut lettuce with the date it is cut. Must discard within seven days. Provide a thermometer for reach in cooler so temperature can be monitored. The following items need to be cleaned: small prep unit, cutting board on large prep unit, food bins, large pots. The shelving throughout facility and the can rack need to be cleaned. Utensils not being sanitized with chlorine only washed with soap. Must wash with soap in the three-compartment sink, rinse with clear water then sanitize with chlorine bleach. The walls and ceilings need to be cleaned.

Papa John’s, 500 N. Main St., Piqua — The metal stem thermometers need to be cleaned as well as container with clean utensils. Observed cracked food containers. Do not use cracked/damaged food containers because they cannot be properly sanitized. Repair damaged wall by the prep unit.

Cinemark USA Inc., 1020 Garbry Road, Piqua — Hot dog held at 124 degrees. Keep all TCS foods above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Roller turned up.

Jan. 9

Subway, 1575 Covington Ave., Piqua — Dishwasher not dispensing 50 ppm chlorine sanitizer as required. Must have at least 50 ppm in sanitize cycle. The microwave interior needs cleaning. Provide air gap for drain line of the prep sink. Provide thermometer for front prep unit. Clean floor sink by the coffee bar. The colander needed to be cleaned. Observed cracked and broken food lids and containers. Make sure all food containers are intact, smooth and easily cleanable. The pop machine is leaking Repair has been called in. The drain line on the three-compartment sink is leaking. Repair.