Area briefs

Road closed

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Ross Road will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 24. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The location of the work is between Palmer Road and State Route 201.

Live a healthier life

TIPP CITY — Join health coach Andrea Hoover from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 as she shares the seven critical strategies that are key to finally achieving your health and fitness goals.

Participants will also learn how to easily incorporate simple habits and food choices that will help you live a healthier lifestyle, without adding more time-consuming tasks or unnecessary stress to your life.

This presentation will take place at the Tipp Monroe Community Services Building. The cost is $13 resident or $20 for a non-resident.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Dog beds donated

TIPP CITY — The craft ladies of the Tipp City Seniors Inc. recently donated 12 puppy beds to D.R.E.A.M. These ladies keep busy creating items to sell and donate.

Pruning workshop offered

TRY — OSU Extension Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer a course on late winter/early spring tree and shrub pruning from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.

Attendees will learn proper tool selection, tool maintenance, pruning techniques, and how to prune specific landscapes during four hands-on lab sessions. These labs will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 26, Feb. 29, March 4, and March 7 at the Miami County 911 Dispatch Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

The cost for the general public is $50 and deadline to register is Feb. 7. For more details or to register for this course, contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/prunemiami for more information.

Christian Academy plans info night

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools, for students K-12, will have an informational nigh from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the school.

Information about scholarships will be presented with additional information about assistance with scholarships for grades seventh through 12th. These options are available for current and new families.

Participants can get key information from both administration and teachers related to all aspects of the student’s experience.

Special information will also be available that night regarding Ed Choice Scholarships which now will be available for grades K-12 for qualifying students.

Yoga classes set at YWCA

PIQUA — Katie Nardecchia will lead a five-week session of yoga at the YWCA Piqua beginning Monday, Feb. 3. Classes will run from 6:15-7:30 p.m. on Monday nights.

Throughout the class a variety of “asanas,” or postures, will be taught and practiced. Some of these postures are seated and some are standing.

YWCA membership of $32.10 is required along with class fee of $38 for the five-week session. Participants can also choose to pay $12 per class with no membership needed. To register or for more questions, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.