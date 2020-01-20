Pet of the Week

Meet Marco

Hello my name is Marco, I was found running loose near Meijer in Troy. I am a young Australion shepard mix and I am looking for my forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.