Commission to hold second reading of TIF agreement

PIQUA — On Tuesday, the Piqua City Commission will hold the second reading of an ordinance regarding a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement that would be used to extend Scarbrough Drive to connect with IDC Spring’s $2.3 million building expansion and provide access to 10 acres of land available for industrial development activity.

The street improvements to extend Scarbrough Drive would be funded through a state of Ohio Jobs and Commerce Grant and the TIF agreement, which would reimburse the local fund sources originally used to finance the street improvements. The Ohio Jobs and Commerce grant would provide $75,000 in funding, and the TIF would fund approximately $213,390.

The commission will be holding the second reading of an ordinance that would allow the city to grant a 75 percent exemption from real property taxation for a period of 10 years for the improvement to the site of IDC Spring’s improvements, 9200 N. Country Club Road, Piqua, and charge service payments in lieu of taxes in the same amount as the real property taxes that would have been charged as part of the TIF agreement.

Through the grant and the TIF agreement, the project would ultimately result in a zero net expense to the city. The cost for the project is expected to break down as $34,140 for professional design services; $228,250 for construction; and$25,000 for resurfacing.

The commission will then consider emergency ordinances in reference to city employees. According to the staff report, the first ordinance will adjust the wages for certain classifications of part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees in accordance with state minimum wage requirements and cost of living adjustments. The next ordinance will clarify sick leave accumulation of rehired employees, as well as increases the amount of wellness dollars that can be earned by employees for undergoing wellness activities. Both of these ordinances were included in the 2020 appropriations.

The commission will also consider a replat for the apartments coming to Wood Street, authorizing the purchase of hot and cold asphalt mix for 2020, and authorizing a lease agreement with NKTelco for use of a portion of the R. M. Davis Water Tower. The lease agreement with NKTelco would allow a telecommunications utility hut to be installed on the property to support the company’s extension of their fiber network, according to the city’s staff report.

The commission will also be holding an executive session to prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditions of employment for city personnel. The commission will also be considering collective bargaining agreements during their Tuesday meeting with Local Union 252, International Association of Firefighters; the Fraternal Order of Police; and the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

