Hayner Hits the Road plans 2020 trips

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced their “Hayner Hits the Road” trips for 2020.

The first trip will be May 2-8 with a destination of Savannah and Charleston. Highlights of the trip include Savannah’s River District and Old City Market, Savannah Trolley Tour, Musical Revue at Savannah’s Theatre, Ft. Sumter, Savannah History Museum, Magnolia Plantation Home Tour, Charleston Harbor Cruise, Charleston Tea Plantation and lunch, six dinners including Paula Deen’s Restaurant The Lady & Sons.

A one-day trip on Wednesday, July 8 to tour the Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, the National Museum of the Great Lakes and lunch at Tony Packo’s.

On Sept. 24-28, participants will be in New York City. Trip highlights include Hudson River Dinner Cruise and two other Times Square dinners, two Broadway shows, Radio City Music Hall Backstage Tour, Top of the Rock, Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island Tour, Grand Central Station Tour, 9/11 Museum and Memorial Tour, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and motorcoach tours of Chinatown, Little Italy, Greenwich Village and more.

The final trip of 2020 will be to Wheeling, W.Va. for the Festival of Lights on Nov. 10-13. Highlights include three nights lodging at the Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park, three dinners including a holiday dinner theatre, Dickens Christmas Victorian Village Tour, Oglebay Park Festival of Lights Tour, Colonel Oglebay Mansion Museum, Glass Museum and Artisan Center, Eckhart House Victorian Tour and Tea, West Virginia Independence Hall and Kruger Street Toy & Train Museum.

Registration is now open for all four 2020 trips. Visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests.

For additional information about the trips, call David at the Hayner at 339-0457.