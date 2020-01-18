Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

FOUND: Two empty syringes were found on the sidewalk on the 400 block of Caldwell Street at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 13. The syringes were properly disposed of.

A needle was found on the sidewalk on the 500 block of West North Street at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. It was properly disposed of.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the area of Clark and Brice avenues. One vehicle struck the rear end of another vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

An accident with injuries was reported at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 on Career Drive near Upper Valley Career Center.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 15 in the area of East Ash and North Main streets.

THEFT: A elderly victim had several types of jewelry come up missing at 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 13 on North Parkway Drive.

SUSPICIOUS: Complainant advised a male tried paying for merchandise with fake currency at 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Marathon gas station on West Water Street. Complainant did not take the fake currency and the male left. The male subject was not located.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a known subject who came to a victim’s home and wouldn’t leave at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 on the 1700 block of Dubois Drive. The suspect was told to leave and warned for trespassing.

THEFT OF SERVICES: A utility technician found the electric that was previously disconnected at a residence was turned back on at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 on the 1200 block of Camaro Court.

COUNTERFEITING: Taco Bell reported receiving two counterfeit bills at 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. The investigation is pending.

SUMMONS: Brandon T. Fleming, 33, address unknown, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Jan. 16.

Jonathan D. Fleming, 41, of Piqua, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Jan. 16.

Anthony W. Pellman, 48, of Sidney, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Jan. 16.