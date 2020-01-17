Census Bureau seeks workers

COLUMBUS — The Census Bureau is currently recruiting thousands of individuals to fill full-time and part-time positions as recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators, clerks, and foreign language speakers to work on the 2020 Census. Pay rates for these positions have increased recently in many Ohio counties. The bureau provides weekly paychecks, flexible hours, paid training and an opportunity to work close to home.

These jobs may be particularly appealing to retirees, college students, and those seeking temporary employment or a second job.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, applicants must:

• Be at least 18 years old.

• Have a valid Social Security number.

• Pass a Census Bureau-performed background check and a case-by-case review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.

For a complete list of qualifications, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

The online application process is simple and easy and takes approximately 30 minutes. The assessment includes questions about your education, work history and other experiences. Those who would like to claim veterans’ preference will need supporting documentation.

“Don’t prejudge your eligibility for 2020 Census jobs,” said Rose Simmons, an Ohio Partnership coordinator. “Just apply and let us take it from there.”

Apply now online with a Smart device at 2020census.gov/jobs. For details about available jobs or assistance with applying online call (855) 562-2020 or (855) JOB-2020. Select option 1 for technical assistance or option 3 to speak with someone and your area census office.

Census Bureau officials encourage those who have already applied for jobs to check their application status or update their applications by logging in, using the password they already established, or by calling (855) 562-2020.

In addition to providing an income, working for the 2020 Census is an opportunity to see how the Census Bureau functions from the inside while helping to work toward a complete count of Ohio’s population. It may also be an opportunity to work for the federal government for the first time.

“Working for the Census Bureau involves you in a once-in-a-decade process that benefits you and your community,” Simmons said. “We’re counting everyone once, and only once, and in the right place. Having an accurate population count helps us receive our fair share of federal funds that are distributed to our state and communities every year to assist in planning for bus routes, drawing district school boundaries, and lets companies know where to open new stores and businesses. All of this can lead to an increase in public services and conveniences as well as new job opportunities.”

As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, America gets just one chance each decade to count its population. The U.S. Census Bureau counts every resident in the United States. It is mandates by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution and takes place every 10 years.