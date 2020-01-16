Area briefs

STABLE meeting set

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an information session on STABLE Accounts and Trusts on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Guest speakers will be Deputy Director Doug Jackson from the Office of the Treasurer of the State and attorney Laura Drake from the Community Fund Management Foundation.

A STABLE account is a financial tool that allows a person with disabilities to save and invest money without affecting eligibility for certain public benefits programs like Medicaid, SSI or SSDI. Jackson will explain how to open a STABLE account and how earnings in STABLE accounts are not subject to federal income tax as long as funds are used for “Qualified Disability Expenses.” Drake will speak about trusts as a frequently used estate or financial planning strategy by families to care for individuals with disabilities.

The information session will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Riverside, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.

Refuse pickup delayed

PIQUA — Piqua city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, to allow city employees to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage, refuse, and recycling collections will not be made on Monday, Jan. 20.

Monday through Friday collections will be one day late with pick up on Saturday, Jan. 25, for Friday’s route.

The city urges all customers to place their carts at their usual collection points the evening before for early pick-ups the following day.

Get walking

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together,” she added.

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.

‘Clueless’ dinner theater upcoming

PIQUA — The UVMC Foundation will host “Clueless: A Murder Mystery” dinner theater from 6-9 p.m Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Ft. Piqua Plaza, 308 N. Main St., Piqua.

The evening will feature a murder mystery performed by the Jest Murder Mystery Company, a three-course dinner prepared by Mrs. B’s, musical entertainment and a silent auction. Tickets are $65 per person or $100 per couple. Sponsorships are available starting at $500.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the new UVMC Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center currently under construction at the hospital and scheduled to open in the spring.

To order tickets or for more information, call (937) 440-7541, email jrgathard@premierhealth.com, or visit www.premierhealth.com/locations/hospitals/upper-valley-medical-center/ways-to-help/foundation/special-events.

Family night offered

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA and the Girls Scouts will be having a free family night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29.

Activities will include winter crafts, STEM activities, cupcake decorating, board games and a hot cocoa bar.