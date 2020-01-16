Area briefs

Live a healthier life

TIPP CITY — Join health coach Andrea Hoover from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 as she shares the seven critical strategies that are key to finally achieving your health and fitness goals.

Participants will also learn how to easily incorporate simple habits and food choices that will help you live a healthier lifestyle, without adding more time-consuming tasks or unnecessary stress to your life.

This presentation will take place at the Tipp Monroe Community Services Building. The cost is $13 resident or $20 for a non-resident.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Dog beds donated

TIPP CITY — The craft ladies of the Tipp City Seniors Inc. recently donated 12 puppy beds to D.R.E.A.M. These ladies keep busy creating items to sell and donate.

At-large meeting set

TROY — At-Large Troy City Council members, William Rozell, Lynne Snee and Todd Severt have announced they will continue holding at-karge council members open houses with the first event being held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Mayor Robin Oda and council president William Lutz will also be in attendance for this community event.

Office to close

TROY — City offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

Refuse collection and curbside recycling will be on schedule. Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Pruning workshop offered

TRY — OSU Extension Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer a course on late winter/early spring tree and shrub pruning from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.

Attendees will learn proper tool selection, tool maintenance, pruning techniques, and how to prune specific landscapes during four hands-on lab sessions. These labs will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 26, Feb. 29, March 4, and March 7 at the Miami County 911 Dispatch Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

The cost for the general public is $50 and deadline to register is Feb. 7. For more details or to register for this course, contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/prunemiami for more information.