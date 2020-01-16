Hospice acheives highest level with We Honor Veterans

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is now a Level 5 Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Level 5 is the highest level We Honor Veterans partners can attain and includes several new required activities and yearly recertification. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County was the first hospice organization in Ohio to achieve this level.

As a partner with We Honor Veterans, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is providing specialized care to veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness. Aside from existing partner requirements, Level 5 partners place a greater emphasis on staff education and caring for Vietnam-era and combat veterans. Additionally, Level 5 partners take on the role of regional mentor to other We Honor Veterans partners working to enhance their programs.

“Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has an outstanding Veteran program, and we are proud that it has taken the steps to reach Level 5 in the We Honor Veterans program,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services at Ohio’s Hospice. “A commitment to our veterans who have so willingly served our country is of the upmost importance. We continue to focus the organization’s goals on providing superior veteran-centric care. A designation such as this shows commitment from the volunteer veterans and teammates who were able to make this a reality.”

While Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County has attained the highest level of We Honor Veterans in Ohio, this is only one part of its commitment to veteran care through its American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice Program. Through this program, veterans receive benefits and support that acknowledges their services and sacrifice. By recognizing the unique needs of the nation’s veterans who are facing a life-limiting illness, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is able to accompany and guide veterans and their families towards a more peaceful ending.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County can help assure access to all the benefits to which a veteran is eligible, provide spiritual support, and address individual post-traumatic stress issues. Through participation in veteran pinning ceremonies, special observances and celebrations, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County celebrates the lives of veterans and honors their contributions.

NHPCO and the Department of Veterans Affairs launched We Honor Veterans in 2010 to address the growing need for veteran-centered care, especially as veterans are aging and need access to palliative and hospice care.

“When we set out to create the Level 5 program we knew that it had to be different to truly showcase the efforts needed to go above and beyond. Not only have you demonstrated your commitment, but you have helped shape the program and have continued as an example of what all hospice partners should strive to be,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.

Learn more about the We Honor Veterans program at www.WeHonorVeterans.org, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org, and the American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice Program at https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/the-american-pride-program/.