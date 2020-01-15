Area briefs

Artists sought for exhibit

TIPP CITY — Area artists are invited to participate in a fine art exhibit. Artwork will be on public display from Feb. 8-15 and can be viewed at Rusty Harden Studio, 259 N. 4th St., Tipp Cit. An artist reception and awards presentation will be held Friday, Feb. 7, where awards will be presented and the artists will be celebrated.

Download the brochure below for entry form and submission rules and guidelines at www.tippcityartscouncil.com/exhibit.

YWCA to host MLK celebration

PIQUA — The 12th annual Martin Luther King Day Community Celebration hosted by the YWCA with support from Upper Valley Medical Center Premier Health Partners will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

The event is free and open to the public.

The program will focus on “The color of a life jacket means nothing to a person who is drowning” with Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson as the keynote speaker. A reading of “Life Jackets For Us All” by Edison State student Claire Borgerding of Minster also will feature community members. Other local dignitaries will be included in the program.

Linda Grimes, MLK Committee member, will facilitate the event.

“We are extremely excited about the message of this year’s program,” Grimes said. “The MLK community event is a wonderful way to pay tribute to Martin Luther King and his message of peace and diversity to mankind,” she said.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Garden club seeks members

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club was formed 88 years ago. It meets the first Tuesday morning of each month except for January. The club currently has 30 members from Miami and Montgomery counties. The 2020 program schedule is comprised of talks, tours and car pool trips. Each year there is a picnic and a holiday luncheon.

Anyone interested in furthering their knowledge of flowers, trees, and nature should join club members for a meeting and consider becoming a member. Annual dues are $15.

The first meeting of 2020 will take place at the Tipp City Government Center’s conference room, 260 Garber Drive, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and begins at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dave Pinkerton, a Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer, speaking on “Quilt Pattern Floral Gardens.”

Adult soccer league offered

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming adult soccer league. The league takes place at the Piqua branch on Sunday evenings beginning Feb. 9. Registration goes through Jan. 26. This soccer league is co-ed with two females on the court at a time and is an eight game season.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.