New restaurant to open in Covington

COVINGTON — Orestod Holdings, a Covington-based real estate investment entity, will lease more than 4,300 square feet of the future Marias Technology building to lifelong Covington residents and restaurant industry veterans, Pam and Jason Sommer. The space will be home to their newest restaurant, Boscoe’s Place.

Boscoe’s Place will feature American fare, such as wings, sandwiches, pizza, and specialty entrees. Boscoe’s will also feature a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers on tap.

“While we are very excited about Boscoe’s Place, we are even more excited to be working with Pam and Jason on this project,” said Orestod President Chris Haines. “Their love for Covington matches ours as reflected in their commitment to make this investment in downtown, as well as their numerous previous investments in our community.”

Boscoe’s will seat more than 100 patrons, including a banquet room for approximately 30 people and a patio for outside dining. Boscoe’s Place joins the previously announced Orestod-owned Glacier View Coffee to fill the first-floor retail space of the new building. The inspiration for the restaurant’s name comes from Pam and Jason’s longtime canine companion, Boscoe, who passed on a few year ago.

“When we first heard of the construction of the new Marias building, we knew it was something that we had to be a part of,” said Pam Sommer. “Covington is such a special place, and to be able to provide a nice dining option downtown is something we are very excited to do with Boscoe’s.”

The Marias building is just a piece of Orestod’s contribution to the revitalization of downtown Covington. Orestod is also renovating the former Dime Store into three retail spaces, with the first of those being leased to Swift Gilly Boutique. Dime Store renovations are estimated to be completed by late spring 2020, with Swift Gilly opening shortly thereafter.

Orestod also is constructing a 26,000-square-foot, three-story building downtown. The building will add an additional 16,000 square feet of office space for Orestod-owned Marias Technology to augment Marias’s existing 13,000 square feet in its existing building.

Approximately 2,200 square feet of the first floor will house Glacier View Coffee. The 4,300 square feet leased to Boscoe’s Place completes the available space in the new building. Construction of the building is expected to begin in spring 2020 with completion estimated in early 2021. Boscoe’s Place and Glacier View Coffee are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.