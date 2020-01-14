Clean up continues at downtown buildings.

TROY — Counting blessings and seeking assistance for displaced residents, Family Abuse Shelter Executive Director Barbara Holman said they are working to find homes for the seven people who were displaced by Saturday’s tornadoes.

Holman said five of the seven residents were home on the second floor of 121 NE Public Square, which the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter has owned since 2000, when the tornado struck on Saturday.

The tornado damaged the roof and then engaged the fire suppression system inside the building. A gas leak and a small fire also was part of the damaged sustained to the building.

“We are working with Bruns Construction to get the top tarped off to prevent further damage,” Holman said Tuesday.

Holman said inspectors were doing structural assessments and the organization will continue to work with the insurance company to have a final estimate of damages.

Holman said the immediate need is for men’s clothing in sizes medium, large and X-large for residents who “lost everything.” Some of the residents are being housed at its shelters and others are staying with family and friends, but the organization is seeking housing options and offering case management services in the interim. Holman said other items may be needed in the future, but men’s clothing items are its immediate need and donations may be dropped off at the Franklin House, 16 E. Franklin St. or the Buckeye House, 411 N. Market St., both in Troy.

Holman said “it’s a blessing” that no one was seriously hurt or killed when she looks at the damage to the building.

“We are really grateful. It could have been worse,” she said.

The business tenant of the building, Thrush and Son Improvement’s phone line is still open and taking business calls from its Troy number. Corey Thrush, chief marketing officer, said staff has moved to its Brookville location, one of four in the area.

“We are still up and running and still good to go to do business in the Troy area,” Thrush said. “We love Troy, it’s a great community.”

Thrush said that everything in their showroom and office that was exposed was damaged by water. Thrush surveyed the damage on Monday and is working with insurance on damages.

If both county and health inspections pass tomorrow, The Caroline should be open for dinner Wednesday evening, according to restaurant owner Steve Smith. Saturday evening’s tornado ripped the roof off of what was formerly known as the Dye building.

Smith said he’s been working with contractors Carey Company, and county building inspectors. Smith also has an appointment with Miami County Public Health lined up for Wednesday to get the OK to reopen its doors.

“Things are going really good,” Smith said.

Smith said inspectors from the fire department as well as county officials have listed the things that need to be complete before Smith can open the restaurant, which he expects to happen Wednesday around 4 p.m. as usual. Smith said he would update the community on its status on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Smith said the majority of office tenants above the restaurant should regain occupancy by the end of the week as well as the couple who rented the condo space on the third floor.

Smith said he still hasn’t received an estimate of the damage from the insurance company. Smith also said he appreciated those who reached out to him and his staff, sending messages of support as well as those who offered a helping hand to clean up and rebuild.

On the other side of the quadrant, Tokyo Peking opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday. Jenny Ni said the majority of the damage was contained to an upstairs apartment, but the restaurant and dining room were untouched by the storm. Ni said the restaurant was unable to re-open right way due to the natural gas line, which was shut off following the storms.

Tarps now cover damaged portions of downtown buildings in the Northeast corner of the Troy Public Square as cleanup and repair efforts continue. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011420mju_weather_tornadocleanup1.jpg Tarps now cover damaged portions of downtown buildings in the Northeast corner of the Troy Public Square as cleanup and repair efforts continue. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Construction crews and trucks of building material converged on The Caroline building on Tuesday morning to begin repairing tornado damage. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011420mju_weather_tornadocleanup2.jpg Construction crews and trucks of building material converged on The Caroline building on Tuesday morning to begin repairing tornado damage. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Residents displaced from shelter-owned apartments