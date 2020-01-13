Rare January tornadoes hit Troy, Fletcher

Levi Long, rakes and removes debris from the parking lot at Baird Funeral Home as power crews, background, repair and replace power poles in the area following a Saturday evening tornado that touched down in Troy.

A large pile of debris lies on the street and sidewalk on the Troy Public Square at The Caroline following a strong storm on Saturday evening.

Falling brings and other materials damaged several vehicles parked on the south side of West Main Street during Saturday’s storm

A shed and a light pole struck this vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Stoneyridge Ave. during Saturdays storm.

The Troy Public Square is closed to traffic as cleanup efforts are under way following a strong storm that passed through the area on Saturday evening.

The most hard-hit building in downtown Troy appears to be in the northeast quadrant of the public square where the entire roof was torn off the building during an EF-0 tornado that struck on Saturday evening.

Tree service companies from around the area pitched it to clear storm damage on Sunday in Troy.

This home at Cherry and Fifth Street in Fletcher last part of its roof and a couple of trees to Saturday’s rare January tornado.

City of Troy crews clean downed trees from the cemetery at North Market and Staunton Road on Monday.