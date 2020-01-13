Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 9

FRAUD: A deputy received a fraud complaint from a resident in Monroe Twp. She advised someone had opened an DTE Energy account in her name. She advised the DTE Energy fraud department noticed the account and already closed it and has not been charged for the new account. She advised the fraud department is handling this case and requested her to make contact with Law Enforcement.

THEFT: A bluetooth speaker was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 600 block of South Miami Avenue, Bradford.

TRESPASSING: A refused caller reported the listed vehicle on the condemned property of 3790 Burton Road, Casstown. David Roop and Megan Furrow were found on the property picking up personal property. Brian stated he has been in jail since the home was condemned and only wanted to pick up his bed. They were permitted to move their bed and advised they were not to be on the property after dusk and before dawn.

Jan. 10

CONVEYANCE: A deputy was dispatched to the downtown jail for a conveyance complaint. Upon further investigation, Alicia Albrektson will be charged with possession of drug abuse instruments for possessing a meth pipe in a body cavity after being processed in jail.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy did a welfare check at 19 N. Main St., West Milton, in regards to three juveniles that were supposed to be enrolled in Milton-Union Schools on Nov. 25, but had not yet made contact with any school officials. Contact was made and all three children will be enrolled first thing Jan. 13.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 300 block of Floral Acres Drive, Tipp City, on the report of theft of items from a garage.

THEFT: Four tires and wheels were stolen out of the back of a pick-up truck in the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A, Springcreek Twp.

INDUCING PANIC: Jeffery Ewing was arrested for inducing panic and possession of drug abuse instruments in the 5700 block of Rudy Road, TIpp City.

Jan. 12

OVI: A deputy responded to a car accident where a vehicle struck a downed tree in the roadway in the area of 6700 block of Casstown Sidney, Fletcher. The driver, Andrew Raybourn, 38, of Fletcher, was later arrested for OVI.

SPEED: A deputy was patrol on Fenner Road in the area of Forest Hill Road. The deputy was traveling east and observed a small red vehicle traveling west at what appeared to be an extremely high rate of speed. The deputy activated the radar unit and it indicated the vehicle was traveling 113 mph in 55 mph zone. All the deputy could see was two passengers due to the high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted and at the conclusion the driver was cited for the speed violation and reckless operation. The driver, passenger and vehicle were picked up by parents and the scene was cleared without incident.