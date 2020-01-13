Area briefs

Exhibit continues

TROY — Brukner Nature Center invites the community to view the Nature Art Gallery and to see the world through the lenses of the center’s annual photo contest participants.

Selected entries are on display in the Heidelberg Auditorium through March 15. These unique framed works of art are available for purchase with 25 percent of the proceeds supporting Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

Begg to speak

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Margaret Begg of Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Company at their Jan. 21 program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Begg will share her journey on how she became a successful business owner and baker with the group,” said Terri Sherman, Connections board member. “Margaret, founder and master baker, also fell in love with the beauty and science of artisan bread making and studied bread-making at the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Parke, New York. She apprenticed under a French Master Baker at the National Baking Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”

“Attendees are in for a real treat as Margaret shares her journey and the decision to start her own business,” added Kyle Cooper, Connections board member.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Jan. 16, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Quiet Zone committee to meet

TIPP CITY — The Quiet Zone Citizen Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Persons interested in observing this meeting are welcome to attend.

A quorum of council members may be present.

Camp Kern trip set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will offer the 2020 Camp Kern trip will on Feb. 14-15. The cost is $70 per student and includes a T-shirt. Chaperones are needed. The cost is $45 per chaperone and includes a T-shirt. The payment deadline is Feb. 1. Information packets are available upon online registration at tmcomservices.org.

Camp Kern is a two-day educational adventure. The fifth-grade children will participate in activities that focus on science, social studies, and group skills. The program teaches independence and decision-making through many hands on activities.

Camp Kern is accredited by the American Camping Association, having met high standards of excellence in staff, administration, program, health and safety. The facilities are completely winterized and kept in excellent condition.

TCS offers quality profile online

TROY — From classrooms to the athletic fields to the auditorium stages and all points in between, the Troy City School District had some notable achievements during the 2018-19 school year.

The Troy City Schools staff are now presenting their points of pride from the previous school year in the 2019 Troy City Schools Quality Profile. Copies of the 28-page profile are available online at https://www.troy.k12.oh.us/userfiles/1937/my%20files/quality%20profile%20online%20version.pdf?id=36287

The 2019 Troy City Schools Quality Profile highlights student and staff achievement in: academics, the arts, athletics, community involvement and more. There’s also information regarding the district’s strategic plan, technology, financial stewardship and contact

information.

This is a comprehensive look at the current state of the Troy City Schools.