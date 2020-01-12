Storms cause damage throughout Troy, Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A line of strong storms caused damage in and around Troy and Miami County on Saturday.
The City of Troy, particularly the downtown area, sustained damage from the sudden storm. Debris fell from several buildings on West Main Street and in the Public Square. Several vehicles were heavily damaged but no injuries were reported.
The storm hit shortly after 10 p.m. Numerous people reported hearing the wind begin to pick up. Several also reported hearing a sound “like a train” coming through.
Troy police officers on patrol in the downtown area reported the wind picking up and damage being reported minutes later.
A common denominator in reports by both police and citizens is that the storm hit and damage was done before any tornado warnings were issued.
The Troy Public Square was closed as damage was accessed and cleanup began. Hardest hit was the 100 block of West Main Street where damage to the rooftop areas sent debris falling to the street and sidewalks. Several cars were struck by falling bricks.
A large pile of rubble fell onto the sidewalk in front of the Miami County Safety Building, directly across the street from the West Main Street damage.
Also hard-hit was the SE corner of the Public Square where The Caroline restaurant is located.
Miami County Emergency Management Agency was activated and a Command Post set up on the Public Square. Troy Fire Department utilized their Tower 1 to access damage to rooftops on the downtown area.
Reports of downed trees and powerlines from other areas of Troy kept Miami County 911 dispatchers, along with police and fire units, busy.
A CSX train reportedly struck downed power lines in Troy, stopping the train for around 30 minutes until Dayton Power & Light crews could clear the lines from the track.
A large portion of the Meadowlawn subdivision was without power for more than an hour.
The Fletcher and Brown Township area also reported numerous power lines and trees down. Many residents of Fletcher were reported to be without power.
Crews are working throughout the night to locate and repair damage.
Miami County EMA reported the situation under control and stood down around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
