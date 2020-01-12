Storms cause damage throughout Troy, Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A line of strong storms caused damage in and around Troy and Miami County on Saturday.

The City of Troy, particularly the downtown area, sustained damage from the sudden storm. Debris fell from several buildings on West Main Street and in the Public Square. Several vehicles were heavily damaged but no injuries were reported.

The storm hit shortly after 10 p.m. Numerous people reported hearing the wind begin to pick up. Several also reported hearing a sound “like a train” coming through.

Troy police officers on patrol in the downtown area reported the wind picking up and damage being reported minutes later.

A common denominator in reports by both police and citizens is that the storm hit and damage was done before any tornado warnings were issued.

The Troy Public Square was closed as damage was accessed and cleanup began. Hardest hit was the 100 block of West Main Street where damage to the rooftop areas sent debris falling to the street and sidewalks. Several cars were struck by falling bricks.

A large pile of rubble fell onto the sidewalk in front of the Miami County Safety Building, directly across the street from the West Main Street damage.

Also hard-hit was the SE corner of the Public Square where The Caroline restaurant is located.

Miami County Emergency Management Agency was activated and a Command Post set up on the Public Square. Troy Fire Department utilized their Tower 1 to access damage to rooftops on the downtown area.

Reports of downed trees and powerlines from other areas of Troy kept Miami County 911 dispatchers, along with police and fire units, busy.

A CSX train reportedly struck downed power lines in Troy, stopping the train for around 30 minutes until Dayton Power & Light crews could clear the lines from the track.

A large portion of the Meadowlawn subdivision was without power for more than an hour.

The Fletcher and Brown Township area also reported numerous power lines and trees down. Many residents of Fletcher were reported to be without power.

Crews are working throughout the night to locate and repair damage.

Miami County EMA reported the situation under control and stood down around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troy Fire Department Tower 1 is used to check downtown rooftops for damage following a strong storm that caused significant damage in Troy on Saturday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage1.jpg Troy Fire Department Tower 1 is used to check downtown rooftops for damage following a strong storm that caused significant damage in Troy on Saturday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Storm debris on the sidewalk and street along West Main Street at the Miami County Safety Building following Saturday’s storm. The debris is believed to have come from buildings across the street. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage2.jpg Storm debris on the sidewalk and street along West Main Street at the Miami County Safety Building following Saturday’s storm. The debris is believed to have come from buildings across the street. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A large pile of debris lies on the street and sidewalk on the Troy Public Square SE at The Caroline following a strong storm on Saturday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage3.jpg A large pile of debris lies on the street and sidewalk on the Troy Public Square SE at The Caroline following a strong storm on Saturday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Falling brings and other materials damaged several vehicles parked on the south side of West Main Street during Saturday’s storm https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage4.jpg Falling brings and other materials damaged several vehicles parked on the south side of West Main Street during Saturday’s storm Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today A shed and a light pole struck this vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Stonyridge Ave. during Saturdays storm. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage6.jpg A shed and a light pole struck this vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Stonyridge Ave. during Saturdays storm. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today The Troy Public Square is closed to traffic as cleanup efforts are under way following a strong storm that passed through the area on Saturday evening. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_011120mju_weather_stormdamage7.jpg The Troy Public Square is closed to traffic as cleanup efforts are under way following a strong storm that passed through the area on Saturday evening. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

