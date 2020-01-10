Man accused of felonious assault of 2-month-old

MIAMI COUNTY — Dayton Children’s Hospital contacted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3 about a suspected incident of child abuse that reportedly occurred in Pleasant Hill.

Hospital staff reported that a two-month-old female child presented with a broken femur to her left leg, according to press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the hospital and initiated an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the infant had sustained the broken femur when her father, Dominic Wenrick, 20, of Pleasant Hill, grabbed her from her playpen by her leg and “tossed” her onto the bed as she would not stop crying, according to the sheriff’s office. He then pulled on her leg while she was on the bed.

After consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Wenrick was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and charged with felonious assault.

Wenrick was arraigned on second-degree felonious assault in Miami County Municipal Court this week. A pre-trial conference for Wenrick is currently scheduled for Jan. 14.

Wenrick is continuing to be held in the Miami County Jail on $50,000 cash or surety bond.

Wenrick

Victim suffered broken femur