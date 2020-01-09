Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: The Piqua High School advised a fake social media account was created for one of its teachers at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. An officer inspected the social media account and observed nothing criminal. The officer advised the school that no further police actions would be taken.

TRESPASSING: A caller reported a known suspect entered a residence without permission between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 on the 1500 block of Amesbury Court. George E. Hampton, 37, of Piqua, was cited for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

A female subject was reportedly causing problems and arguing with an employee at the Baymont Inn and Suites on East Ash Street at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 7. The subject was warned for trespassing.

THEFT: A caller advised at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 6 that a rifle and pistol were stolen from a residence on the 500 block of Orr Street. Investigation is pending.

There was a theft complaint at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Piqua Central Intermediate School. A student took iPad from a teacher, which was confiscated by another teacher.

A complainant advised a male subject stole a box of food out of the back of his delivery truck at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 7 on the 100 block of North Main Street.

There was a theft complaint at Walmart at 5 p.m. on Jan. 7. This investigation is pending.

FRAUD: A complainant reported he was scammed out of $2,100 at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 on Plum Street.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of East Ash and Harrison streets.

SHOOTING ACCIDENTAL: A caller accidentally discharged a firearm in his residence at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue.

WARRANT: Douglas E. Baker, II, 31, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business on Jan. 7.

TRAFFIC STOP: A male accelerated heavily in a parking area, driving at an unsafe high speed at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on the 100 block of North Main Street. Male was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for OVI. Male was also attempting to return a box of meat that he reportedly stole from a pizza supply delivery driver. Trenton N. Tigner, 24, of Casstown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.