Troy Foundation donates to Vets Museum

TROY — Representatives from the Troy Foundation presented a $100,000 check to the Veterans Museum’s capital campaign during the museum’s monthly veteran’s coffee event on Wednesday.

Capital campaign funds will go toward the purchase, construction and renovation of the museum’s new location. Located at 2245 N. County Road 25A in Troy, the prospective site is currently owned by Ron Erwin, of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

“We recently wrote a grant to the Troy Foundation with the intentions of asking them for support for enough funds that we could purchase the Erwin site, or at least to put together a land contract for the site, and (the foundation) generously accepted our request,” Veterans Museum Executive Director Karen Purke said.

Troy Foundation Executive Director Melissa Kleptz, along with distribution committee members Greg Taylor, Kathy Kerber and Susan Behm, were in attendance on Wednesday to present the donation check to Purke in front of an audience of veterans and other members of the community.

The goal of the capital campaign is $1.7 million, Purke said.

A fundraising event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Skyline in Troy, from 5 to 9 p.m., during which time 20 percent of profits will go toward the Veterans Museum’s capital campaign.

Upper Valley Career Center’s supervisor of trades and industry Roger Voisard and instructor Joe Weaver, along with four UVCC students, attended Wednesday’s event to give a presentation about the career center’s offerings, and projects and the benefits of attending.

Construction technology students and juniors at UVCC Chris Bowers, Caleb Farrier, Dustin Glick and Isaac Abbott shared personal stories about their choice to attend UVCC and how the school has enriched their lives.

The students also shared information about UVCC’s Career and Technical Student Organizations, employment opportunities, certifications and training and business partnerships.

According to Purke, the construction technology program students will be working on the Veterans Museum construction project at the new location.

“They are going to be helping us with interior, demolition and construction, as well as creating some of our exhibit furniture for the new exhibits,” Purke said. “We’re also in the process of exploring some additional things they may do; we’re really excited.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

