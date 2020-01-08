Wm. Pitsenbarger week announced

Former Mayor Kazy Hinds, far right, reads a Proclamation at Tuesday’s commission meeting, declaring the week of January 20-26, 2020 to be William H. Pitsenbarger Week in Piqua. On Thursday, January 23, the premier of the film The Last Full Measure will be held in Piqua beginning with a reception at the Miami Valley Cenre Mall at 5:30 p.m. following by several screenings of the film at Cinemark Cinemas. Further details will be released soon. With Hinds are LFM Committee members Dwayne Thompson, Kathy Sherman, Mike Ullery, and Ruth Koon.

