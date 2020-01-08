Robinson Fund announces 2019 grant awards

MIAMI COUNTY — The Robinson Fund announced distributions for the year 2019. The Robinson Fund distributed $596,375 to 18 different non-profit organizations, including education, health, welfare, and other civic organizations. The grant recipients include the American Red Cross, Think TV, the Miami County YMCA, the Lincoln Community Center, the Troy Civic Theatre, the Troy Strawberry Festival, the Peter E. Jenkins sculpture project, Dream Builders, Future Begins Today, the Troy City School stadium project, the Troy Fire Department, the Miami County Dental Clinic, the Pink Ribbon Girls, the Miami County Animal Shelter, the Waco Learning Center, the Troy Elks Children Christmas Fund, Troy Pop Rocks, and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The Robinson Fund was established in Troy in December 1984 by local philanthropists Thom and Pat Robinson. The focus of the Robinson Fund over the years has been able to support 501(c)(3) organizations as they work to make life better in some way for children and adults of Miami County. The Robinson Fund is a donor designated fund managed by the Troy Foundation. The distribution committee members are Thom Robinson, Pat Robinson, and Ted Mercer. Anyone needing more information regarding the Robinson Fund is asked to contact Mercer at (937) 335-7100.