PCS unveils new bus parking area

The new bus parking area for Piqua City Schools is now in operation. The facility, located behind Piqua High School, is adjacent to the new Piqua City Schools Transportation Department offices. The parking area will accommodate 33 school buses and is equipped with ballards providing a safe electric hookup for each bus. Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said the new facility is better than the former location as it is already equipped with better lighting and security as well as being more efficient.

