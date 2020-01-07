YWCA offers fitness center open house

YWCA to host open house

PIQUA — Check out the fitness center and learn about exercise classes offered at the YWCA during an open house from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.

The open house will feature use of equipment, various fitness classes offered, refreshments and door prizes.

The YWCA also offers yoga on Mondays from 6:15-7 p.m. Katie Nardecchia is the instructor for the yoga class. The Wild Walking Women meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. to walk at the mall or the bike path. Joan Beck serves as facilitator for the WWW. Dea Davis also leads a Healthy Moves (similar to Tai Chi) class on Mondays from 11-11:45 a.m. with an emphasis on improving balance.

Refreshments will be provided and door prizes given at the open house which is open to the public.

“You won’t want to miss this opportunity to treat yourself to a fun night and learn how you can improve your personal health and begin an exercise program at the same time!” said Cindy Byrd, Health Education Committee chairperson. “The Health Education Committee at the YWCA is committed to providing programs and activities to empower women to a healthy lifestyle.”

For more information, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.