Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: A male subject reportedly overdosed at a residence on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 3. The male was found in possession of drugs. The male was charged. Christopher D. Ridenour, 35, of Belle Center, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 3 on the 1600 block of New Haven Road. Victim stated several of his vehicles had been broken into and items were missing from one vehicle.

Police were dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s landlord entering his residence on the 1500 block of South Street without permission and stealing two bottles of liquor between approximately 12:45-1:45 p.m. on Jan. 3. Karen A. Picker, 57, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

Loose change was reported stolen from inside a complainant’s vehicle overnight between Jan. 2-3 on the 1500 block of Amesbury Court.

Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle being stolen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 on the 900 block of Boone Street. No known suspect information was available. Vehicle will be entered as stolen.

A package was reported stolen from a front porch at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 on the 800 block of Caldwell Street.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Police were dispatched to a street obstruction complaint in reference to a refrigerator falling off of a trailer into the roadway at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the area of North Main and East Water streets. The fridge was picked up and removed by the owner prior to officer arrival.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint in reference to a complainant observing an unknown male on his camera system walking around his property overnight between Jan. 2-3 on the 1700 block of Dover Avenue.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An adult male was reportedly acting erratic, possibly under the influence of drugs, inside Dunhams on Ash Street at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 3. Male was located outside on top of a camper in the parking lot. Male was charged with disorderly conduct and released to a family member. Mathew E. Juarez, 37, of Sidney, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a call referencing a male subject acting disorderly at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 on the 300 block of Harrison Street. Male was located and warned for disorderly conduct. Male returned to his residence without incident.

OVI: An officer responded to a report of a disturbance at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Taco Bell on East Ash Street. The officer found that an adult male had struck a curb with his car. The driver was subsequently charged with OVI and released. Aaron V. Devenport, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

WARRANT: An officer observed a subject with an active warrant walking in the area of West High and North Wayne streets at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 4. He was arrested on the warrant. The officer located a syringe in his bookbag during the post-arrest search. He was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments as well. Brandon M. Sano, 36, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and picked up for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

Christina L. Elliot, 49, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Jan. 4.

Susan M. Hensley, 29, of Staunton Township, was picked up on a warrant for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 4.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle having its tires sliced at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. Suspect information was given. Suspect denied any involvement.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 on the 200 block of Spring Street. A driver was cited for passing on the right.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Suspect vehicle left the scene after striking a vehicle on private property at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 at East of Chicago Pizza on the 1500 block of Covington Avenue. An officer was able to locate the vehicle, and a subject admitted to driving and leaving the scene. Subject was cited.

Parked vehicle was struck by a red pick up truck at approximately midnight on Jan. 5 on the 500 block of South Street. Red truck left the area, and no other identify information was available.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A subject previously warned for telecommunications harassment was continuing to contact the victim at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. A warrant was requested for the suspect. Sarah M. Landsiedel, 25, of Miamisburg, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: KFC on the 1200 block of East Ash Street was broken into overnight between Jan. 4-5. Property was damaged, and cash was stolen

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: A male subject was observed walking through a closed business parking lot at 5 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Cash Land Express on College Street. The male lied about who he was and finally provided his information. Subject was found to have an active warrant. He was arrested for warrant and obstructing. He was incarcerated into the Miami County Jail. Chad R. Reedy, 36, of Troy, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and picked up for first-degree misdemeanor non-support of dependents in connection with this incident.

SUMMONS: On Jan. 5, a court summons was issued to Aloysious A. Chappie, 34, of Dayton, who was charged with third-degree misdemeanor dissemination of image of another person.