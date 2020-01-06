Area briefs

MLK Day events set

• TROY — In honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in southwest quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department. Prayer will be led by Pastor Joshua Pierce of Courts of Praise, Troy, over local law enforcement representatives and first responders.

The Unity March will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service. A MLK Commemorative Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter of Zion Baptist Church in Dayton. A song and praise dance presented by the youth from The Father’s House Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, W.Va., also will be part of the day’s events.

This year’s theme will be “Beloved Community,” as King envisioned the beloved community as a society based on justice, equal opportunity, and love of one’s fellow human beings.

This annual event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the hospital’s Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The program’s guest speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. The theme for the presentation is “Integrating the Wisdom of Our Past into Our Future.”

The free program will include dessert and is open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

Programs to help organize

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is hosting two programs to help its patrons organize in the new year.

The first event, Creating Space, will be led by the library’s marketing and programming coordinator, Courtney Denning. She will share her personal tips and tricks for minimizing sentimental items. This free program on minimalism will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 in the Louis Room.

The second event, Organizing by the Book, will feature Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer. There is no one perfect organizing technique. Wagar will guide participants through ideas old and new from around the world to help you discover what works for you. This free program will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 from in the Piqua Library Louis Room.

Registration is not required for either of these events, but you can show your interest by reserving in the online Facebook events for each program. Call the Piqua Library at 773-6753 for more information.