Troy council kicks off new year

TROY — The city of Troy’s first city council meeting of the year includes routine legislation during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The agenda includes the election of the president of council pro tem, election of clerk of council pro tem and an ordinance to employ the clerk of council followed by an oath. Sue Knight will be clerk of council from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 and will be compensated $3,600 per year.

A resolution to authorize the use of internet auction sites for the sale of surplus property is also on the agenda.

The resolution includes sale sites include GovDeals.com, amazon.com, Ebay.com, Ubid.com, Yahoo.com, MSN.com or Google.com.

The Health Partners Free Clinic is scheduled for a presentation before the council following action items.

Items of interest include:

• Santa’s House on the Square reported more than 2,000 children visited Santa during the holiday season.

Recreation Director Ken Siler reported 97 Troy Aquatic Park passes were sold for the 2020 season during the December promotion compared to the 89 passes sold last year.

• Seven extra public skating sessions were held during the holiday season and were reported to have been well attended.

• The “It’s Great to Skate” free skating session held in conjunction with the Troy Skating Club to promote iceskating will be held this Sunday, Jan. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Round three of leaf collection will be held through Friday, Jan. 31, weather permitting.

• City offices will be closed Jan. 20 for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The MLK planning team has scheduled a walk starting at 9:30 a.m. from the southwest quadrant, down South Market Street and then to First United Methodist Church for a celebration service. A luncheon will follow at First Place Christian Center.

• The city will collect non-artificial Christmas Tress from Jan. 2 through Feb. 1. Trees must be free of light strands, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

© 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved. Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved. Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.