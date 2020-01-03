Miami County’s Most Wanted

Robert Jenkins

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 168

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 6/14/74

Wanted for: FGTA possession of drugs

Edward Hargrave

Last known address: Columbus

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 200

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Blond

Date of birth: 12/11/73

Wanted for: Counterfeiting

Matthew Sage

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 6/20/79

Wanted for: Counterfeiting, theft

Michael Blevins

Last known address: Trotwood

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 210

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Black

Date of birth: 12/10/77

Wanted for: Non-support

Julie Jenkins

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 117

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 1/12/80

Wanted for: Burglary

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.