Miami County’s Most Wanted

Robert Jenkins
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 168
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 6/14/74
Wanted for: FGTA possession of drugs
Edward Hargrave
Last known address: Columbus
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 200
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Blond
Date of birth: 12/11/73
Wanted for: Counterfeiting
Matthew Sage
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 165
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 6/20/79
Wanted for: Counterfeiting, theft
Michael Blevins
Last known address: Trotwood
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 210
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Black
Date of birth: 12/10/77
Wanted for: Non-support
Julie Jenkins
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 117
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 1/12/80
Wanted for: Burglary
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.