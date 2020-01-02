Commissioners authorize police protection contract

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Board of Miami County Commissioners approved a contract authorizing the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to provide police protection for the village of Bradford.

The commissioners authorized the sheriff’s office to enter into a contract with the village of Bradford to allow the sheriff’s office to provide eight and a half hours of police protection a day, seven days a week, for the period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. The village of Bradford will pay the county approximately $7,512 per month and will reimburse the county for fuel at a cost not to exceed $7,500 per year.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said this is the same contract his department had with the village of Bradford as last year, with the exception of a 4 percent increase to account for wages increasing and healthcare costs rising.

“Those are the only changes from the previous year,” Duchak said.

Commissioner Greg Simmons asked if the village was happy with the contract.

“They’re happy with it and understand the increase,” Duchak said.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized the final release of financial guaranty in the amount of $36,909.50 for the Merrimont Hills subdivision.

The commissioners also authorized and signed an employee requisition to fill the vacant position of part-time administrative assistant for the Emergency Management Agency at a pay rate between $16.93-$26.14 per hour.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.