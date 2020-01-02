Local man charged with public indecency

WARREN COUNTY — A local man was recently arrested in Warren County for allegedly exposing himself to minors.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert W. Cost, 60, of Miami County, for indecent exposure in reference to an incident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 29. Cost, who has previous addresses in Troy, is accused of exposing his genitalia to two juveniles at a Deerfield Township Graeter’s store, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Cost was reported to be at another local business on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and was taken into custody by deputies. Cost was charged with fifth-degree felony public indecency. Cost has been arrested by other agencies several times for the same type of offense, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Cost is currently being held in the Warren County Jail on a bond of $75,000.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office thanked Graeter’s for their assistance in this matter.

