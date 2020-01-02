Driver in fatal OSHP crash tests positive for drugs

MIAMI COUNTY — The driver who caused the accident that killed an Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier on Nov. 27 tested positive for amphetamines, according to the crash report.

Christopher Coorough, 44, of Dayton, tested positive for amphetamines according to blood test results recorded on the OSHP report.

Coorough’s northbound vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a motor carrier parked in a crossover on Interstate-75 north of State Route 41 around 6:45 a.m. Nov. 27. OSHP motor carrier inspector Kimra J. Skelton, 49, of Arcanum, was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center and died as a result of her injuries. The report stated Skelton was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, and air bags were deployed in the vehicle.

Coorough sustained minor injuries. Coorough was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

It is unknown if the drugs were prescribed to Coorough or illegal. According to Coorough’s written statement when questioned by patrol officials, he stated he did not have anything to drink nor did he do drugs. Coorough also stated he was not on prescribed medication when asked by officials. In the statement, Coorough said he was on his way to work in Sidney at the time of the crash. It also said Coorough said he went to sleep at 2:30 a.m. and woke up at 5:30 a.m. to go to his job in Sidney for a class on Nov. 27.

According to Miami County public records, Coorough received a speeding ticket by OSP on northbound I-75 for going 90 miles per hour on Nov. 18.

The case is still pending.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo Traffic backup following the wreck on Interstate-75 on Nov. 27 that claimed the life of an Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/01/web1_112719mju_crash_i75.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo Traffic backup following the wreck on Interstate-75 on Nov. 27 that claimed the life of an Ohio State Highway Patrol motor carrier.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

