Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WELFARE CHECK: A subject requested kids checked on after one of a group of three juveniles fell in Echo Lake at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 27 on the 1200 block of Echo Lake Drive. Area was checked after they advised the reporting party that they were fine, but they were still concerned about hypothermia. Area was checked, and the juveniles were gone. Officer noted it was 52 degrees at the time. Nothing further.

FRAUD: A male subject reported six Huntington Bank accounts had been opened in his name on Dec. 27. He was able to close all the accounts out but learned his personal information had been compromised in a data breach.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A driver from a reckless driving complaint was located at 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the area of East Ash and North Main streets. Officer learned the driver had just left a business and threw trash at the employees. Driver was cited with disorderly conduct. Mary K. Chaney, 49, of Greenville, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic crash at 2:35 p.m. on Dec. 27 that occurred near the intersection on the 1400 block of South Street. Driver was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

THEFT: A caller advised a known subject was attempting to get into a residence on the 900 block of Manier Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 27. The complainant advised the subject and another known subject may have stolen a toolbox.

Caller advised a male attempted to steal food from Ulbrich’s Market at noon on Dec. 28. The male was located, arrested, and charged. The male was also trespassed from the business. Austin D. Johnston, 24, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the report of a criminal damage complaint at 311 Drafthouse on North Main Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 27. An intoxicated patron broke a window prior to fleeing the scene. Aaron J. Covault, 25, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

A vehicle had its paint scraped overnight between Dec. 27-28 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of people being inside a residence without permission at 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 28 on the 600 block of Manier Avenue. Subjects had been previously allowed to stay there at one point. Adult female who had taken her two children to the residence was trespassed at the request of the homeowner. They left without incident.

FOUND: Used syringes were found in a yard at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 on the 900 block of West High Street. Unknown how long they had been lying there. The syringes were disposed of in a sharps container at the police department.

ASSIST SQUAD: A caller advised a male subject was found bleeding from an unknown injury inside a residence at 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 on the 900 block of Manier Avenue. Male was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Investigation is pending.

DOG BITE: An officer was dispatched to a squad call for a dog bite at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 on the 700 block of Boone Street. Jeremy A. Gambill, 22, of Piqua, was cited for permitting dogs to bite in connection with this incident.

OVI: A traffic stop was conducted at 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the area of McKinley Avenue and Plum Street. A driver was arrested and cited for OVI. Melissa Y. Williams, 54, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: China Garden was broken into overnight between Dec. 28-29. A small amount of cash was taken.

VIOLATION: An officer responded to the report of a protection order violation at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. A male was charged with the violation and a warrant was requested for his arrest. Jeremy D. Frick, 30, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order.