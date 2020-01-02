Troy Police reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 23

PLATE GONE: A resident in the 1500 block of Brook Park Drive reported a license plate being stolen off the back of their vehicle.

BREAK-IN: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square South on a report of a breaking and entering.

THEFT: Mindy Allen, 25, of Piqua and Macey Arnold, 24, of Sidney, were charged with theft from Kohl’s.

Dec. 24

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Arthur Road around 1 a.m. The juvenile driver was found to be suspended and in possession of paraphernalia. Robert Morton Jr., 37, of Troy, was cited for possession of paraphernalia. Jason Freese, 37, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The vehicle was towed and the male juvenile was released to his parents and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and curfew.

THEFT: An officer responded to Meijer. Two females were incarcerated on theft charges.

SPEEDING: An officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of South Ridge and Wayne Street, Troy. The officer observed the driver and a passenger swapping seats. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license and was cited for that violation and speeding.

Dec. 25

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to a trespassing and theft complaint in the 600 Meadow Lane, Troy. Robert Besecker, 62, of Troy, was charged with theft and trespassing.

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to the 100 block of South Elm Street on a report of an assault. Alexis Kimbro, 21, of Piqua was charged with trespassing.

Dec. 26

THEFT: A report of theft was reported at Wal-mart.

Dec. 27

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: The reporting party reported vandalism at Action GBW on Staunton Road.

THEFT: A Troy High School student reported his shoes were stolen from the boys’ locker room on Dec. 26.

Dec. 28

GUN STOLEN: A resident in the 1000 block of Longwood, Troy, reported a Ruger LCR revolver was stolen from his home.

TRESPASSING: Elizabeth Kindell, 31, at-large, was charged with trespassing and possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South Crawford Street.

Dec. 29

THEFT: An officer responded to BW3’s on a subject who walked out on a bill.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A report of breaking and entering at Sakai was filed.

THEFT: A report of theft was reported at Meijer.

Dec. 30

ASSAULT: At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Fairmont Court on a report of a stabbing. Two brothers were involved in a domestic violence incident. One brother was stabbed with a folding knife and his injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. James Dankworth of Rockledge, Fla. was charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of felonious assault.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 100 block of Heather Road on a report of a burglary. Case pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Steve Corral, 21, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.