Area briefs

Spelling bee upcoming

TROY — The Troy district spelling bee is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Troy High School auditorium.

A 2020 champion and runner-up will be crowned at the district spelling bee.

Building winners competing in this year’s district spelling bee are: Maxwell Erdahl (Concord Elementary School), Alexandra Schieltz (Cookson Elementary School), Sarah Zickafoose (Forest Elementary School), Justin Short (Heywood Elementary School), Jadelynn Dowty (Hook Elementary School), Jaden Bryant (Kyle Elementary School), Mitchell Sargent (Van Cleve Sixth Grade Building), Matthew Stamps (Troy Junior High School), Ella Mathews (Troy Christian Elementary School), Sadie Stout (Troy Christian Junior High School), Natalie Tremblay (St. Patrick School) and Maddalena Patton (Miami Montessori).

In case of inclement weather, the make-up day for the spelling bee is Jan. 16.

Road closed

TROY — South Norwich Road at West Main Street will be closed through 5 p.m. Friday for the installation of a gas line.

Access to businesses will be maintained from the south.

American Girl party offered

BRADFORD — An American Girl party will return from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the Bradford Public Library. Call 448-2612 or come in to the library to sign up, no exceptions, by Jan. 13.

Open for girls of all ages, this party celebrates the dolls and the books written about the beloved characters. Crafts, activities, and of course snacks will be enjoyed. Bring your favorite doll and be ready for a photo shoot. Space is limited to 30 young ladies.

Winter plant program set

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

Once the leaves fall trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers.

If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.