Miami County Commissioners approve water, sewer increases

Commissioners approve appropriations

The Miami County Commissioners formally adopted appropriations for the year 2020 during the board’s meeting on Thursday, Dec. 26. The approval is based upon projections of estimated revenue, carryover balance, and anticipated expenditures in the coming year of 2020, according to a press release from the board’s office. The appropriations process is the second step in the county’s budgeting process and allows elected officials and department heads to proceed with their operational spending plans in the new year.

The approved general fund appropriations for 2020 are $39,936,106.02. The 2020 general fund revenues are projected to be $29,872,092.30, which the board’s office stated is historically a “very conservative figure established by the county budget commission.”

Included in the approved 2020 appropriations is the Miami County Courthouse plaza improvement project; operations and staffing for new security screening at the courthouse and Miami County Safety Building; county telephone replacement, including hardware and networking; surveillance and locking system upgrades at the Miami County Jail, Incarceration Facility, and Sheriff’s Training Center; and operations and staffing of a newly established, state-mandated Miami County Common Pleas Court Adult Probation Department, as the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will be removing its Adult Parole Authority staff support to county common pleas court probation departments.

All of the projects have been planned for with money set aside to complete these projects with no increase in taxes. The approved figure also includes a 3 percent raise in general fund salary accounts for all non-union county employees, as well as an extra pay, a 27th pay period for the year, and an increase for rising insurance costs. The county employee salary increases are possible because of the conservative operations by the elected officials, department managers, and the county’s dedicated employees.

The amount of revenue the county is anticipating is dependent on sales tax, property tax, fees, and what Miami County will receive from the state of Ohio.

“The commissioners would like to again thank the Miami County management team of elected officials and department heads who have worked cohesively to manage their tight budgets to show the least effect on county services,” the press release stated. “Today’s action will maintain Miami County’s standing in the financial markets and more importantly in the eyes of our citizens. For that, the commissioners are grateful to each and every one of them.”

The 2020 appropriations for all county funds, including the general fund, total $105,340,860.16. The 2020 projected revenues for all county funds, including the general fund, total $93,786,677.64.