Area briefs

Exhibit opens

TROY — An exhibit, “Lakes, Flowers, Family: Works by Vincent Saulnier and Scott Thayer, will open Jan. 10 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. An opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. The exhibit will be available through Feb. 16.

Annual meeting set

TROY — The Troy Recreation Association will hold their annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Troy Rec facility, 11 N. Market St.

The regular January meeting will immediately follow after the annual meeting is concluded.

Convert VHS tapes

BRADFORD — Do you have VHS tapes filled with precious family memories you can no longer view? Join Stacie Layman at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Bradford Public Library as she gives a demonstration of the VHS to DVD converter recently purchased and installed at the library.

Patrons will have the opportunity to learn how to work the hardware and software for themselves to convert most VHS tapes into a digital format to be stored on a USB flash drive, or burned onto a compact disc. This valuable tool can help you preserve and share your treasured memories.

Sign-ups are appreciated by stopping in or calling 448-2612 so material can be provided.

Finds tracks in the snow

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City.

The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.