MVRPC offers draft of TIP plan

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will hold an open house to give the public an opportunity to review the draft Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which includes roadway projects, bike/pedestrian projects, bus/transit and other transportation-related projects and services in our Region being considered for federal transportation funding in the coming years.

The open house will be offered from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, 10 N. Ludlow Street, Suite 700, Courthouse Square, Dayton.

If you are unable to attend the open house, the draft Transportation Improvement Program is also available for public review on MVRPC’s website at www.mvrpc.org.

While MVRPC maintains a Long Range Transportation Plan that looks 26 years into the future, the region also maintains a more detailed transportation capital improvement program that is updated every two years. Known as the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), this short-range plan was updated in May 2017. The TIP lists transportation projects scheduled to be implemented

You can also review the document at the MVRPC offices, 10 N. Ludlow St., Suite 700, Dayton, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday). Public feedback is encouraged and written comments will be accepted through Jan. 27, 2020, at the above address or via email to Paul Arnold, manager of Short Range Programs, at parnold@mvrpc.org.

The DRAFT Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for State Fiscal Years (SFY) 2021-2024 is prepared by MVRPC in cooperation with local and state officials, along with other agencies. It is consistent with the amount of federal and state funding that is expected to be available to the region and it conforms to the requirements of the Clean Air Act. Updated every two years and amended as needed, the TIP includes all federal and state surface transportation-funded projects in Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and the jurisdictions of Carlisle, Franklin, Franklin Township, and Springboro in Warren County.

At all MVRPC public participation meetings, interpreters for hearing impaired individuals or bi-lingual interpreters are available upon request. Requests should be made at least one week prior to the meeting date. Contact MVRPC at (937) 223-6323 or (800) 750-0750 TTY/TDD to request an interpreter. Parking validation for The Arts Garage will be distributed at the meeting. The parking garage is located at 107 N. Ludlow St. across from the Schuster Performing Arts Center. There are numerous Greater Dayton RTA transit routes convenient to MVRPC’s office on Courthouse Square, including Wright Stop Plaza.

Established in 1964, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission promotes collaboration among communities, stakeholders, and residents to advance regional priorities. MVRPC is a forum and resource where the Board of Directors identifies priorities and develops public policy and collaborative strategies to improve quality of life throughout the Miami Valley Region. MVRPC performs various regional planning activities, including air quality, water quality, transportation, land use, research and GIS. As the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), MVRPC is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery Counties and parts of northern Warren County. MVRPC’s areawide water quality planning designation encompasses five counties: Darke, Preble plus the three MPO counties.

For additional information, contact Paul Arnold, manager of Short Range Programs, at (937) 223-6323 or via the email address listed above.