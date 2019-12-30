Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

OVI: Adult female was reportedly involved in multiple traffic crashes at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the area of Looney and Garbry roads. She was later located and charged with OVI and other traffic charges. Karen C. Rowley, 48, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip accident at 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 25 on the 300 block of Commercial Street.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a subject shooting a stop sign with a BB gun at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 25 on the 500 block of Scott Drive.

RECKLESS OPERATION: An officer stopped a vehicle in reference to a reckless operation complaint at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 on the 2700 block of Piqua Troy Road. Subject didn’t appear to be under the influence. The adult male was cited for having a drug abuse instrument. Donald L. Julian, 36, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A subject was arrested on several outstanding warrants at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 26 at the Red Roof Inn and Suites. A female subject was also arrested. Susan R. Eisenzimmer, 57, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony obstructing justice in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 on the 100 block of East High Street.

An accident with injuries was reported at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 26 on the 1200 block of East Ash Street.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Victim reported he is receiving unwanted calls and text messages from a known subject at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 on South Roosevelt Avenue. Rachael M. Walker, 42, of Lima, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a female subject with her dog bothering customers inside Hallmark at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 26. The female was located and trespassed from the business.

CHILD ENDANGERING: An anonymous caller reported seeing a child left unattended outside at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 26. The location was redacted.

ASSAULT: A citizen advised he was assaulted at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the area of Adams and West Grant streets. Investigation is pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance between multiple females at 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 26 on the 900 block of Park Avenue. All were warned for disorderly conduct.