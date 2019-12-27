Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of a drug overdose at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 on the 400 block of West High Street. A male subject was transported to UVMC by a squad.

ACCIDENT: A semi struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot at Kroger at 8 a.m. on Dec. 20. An officer assisted both parties in exchanging information.

Officer assisted drivers with exchanging information at a private property accident reported at 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Tomahawk Trail and North County Road 25-A. One driver was warned for disorderly conduct.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Avenue.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 21 on the 700 block of South Main Street.

There was a report of an accident with no injuries at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 on the 200 block of Lyndhurst Drive.

THEFT: Subject reported his van was entered sometime overnight between Dec. 19-20 and money was stolen on the 500 block of Harney Drive.

There was a report of a theft of money at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Piqua Central Intermediate School.

Adult female reportedly shoplifted merchandise from Family Dollar at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 20. Melinda Penny, 54, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Dispatch advised a victim wanted to report a theft complaint at approximately noon on Dec. 20 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. Complainant said she left her handgun at her grandson’s house and now it’s gone.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to the complainant’s Xbox One gaming console stolen at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue. Items were located at a game store. Suspect will be charged and a warrant was requested for her arrest. Myra L. Lee, 47, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a female who concealed items in her purse and went beyond all points of sale at Kroger at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 22. Female was charged. Sherrie L. Sprague-Cotterman, 44, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: A female subject with a warrant was transported from the Shelby County Jail to the Miami County Jail on Dec. 20. Lindsey L. Gibson, 22, of Sidney, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

ASSIST SQUAD: Police dispatched to the address for an assist squad complaint at 11:05 a.m. on Dec. 20 on the 1400 block of Sweetbriar Avenue. Dispatch advised there was a subject on drugs at the house hallucinating.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Complainant advised someone threw feces against the side of his house at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 20 on the 1400 block of Plum Street. Unknown suspect.

TRESPASSING: The manager of the Southside Laundromat requested a male subject be trespassed from the business at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. The male was trespassed.

An unknown subject had been on the victim’s property trying to locate open doors to her out buildings on the 1600 block of South Street sometime between Dec. 19-20.

Complainant advised a female that had been trespassed from the Marathon gas station was back on the property at 2:25 p.m. on Dec. 21. Business wanted her warned again for trespassing. She was warned for the second time in two weeks.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a white male in a black coat carrying a backpack looking into mailboxes at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Park Avenue and North Sunset Drive. The male subject could not be located.

Homeless male was found sleeping in the lobby of an apartment that he did not live at on the 300 block of North College Street at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 20. Male was found to have a warrant and was incarcerated.

TRAFFIC STOP: Officer stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a posted stop sign at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 21 on the 200 block of Spring Street. Driver was found to be in possession of drug abuse instrument and booked into the Miami County Jail. David G. Wintrow, 55, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Needle was found outside on sidewalk at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street. Needle was collected and disposed of in a sharps container.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Vehicle was struck in the rear while at a stop light at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Nicklin Avenue and Gill Street. Suspect vehicle fled the scene.

A legally parked, unoccupied vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 200 block of South Wayne Street.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to a criminal damage complaint in reference to the complainant’s truck being damaged while parked at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of South Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Complainant had window broken out to his residence and a note was written in the snow telling him to move out that occurred sometime between 7:30-9 a.m. on Dec. 21 on the 100 block of South Roosevelt. Unknown suspect or suspects.

MENACING: Subject stated a male was yelling at him over a fence at 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 20 on the 200 block of Franklin Street. An officer spoke to the male, who denied yelling.