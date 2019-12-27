Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• SOUP-ER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Soup-er Walk program from 7-9 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ORDER FROM MENU: Order off the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be available beginning at 6 p.m.

Today-Saturday

• HOLIDAY CLASSIC: The Holiday Classic basketball tournament will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Piqua High School. Boys basketball teams for Bethel, Lehman, Piqua and Troy Christian will be playing. Tickets are $6 at the door.

Friday-Sunday

• HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve on weekends through Dec. 29. The holiday lights will be on display on Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. and Sunday from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions. The fee is $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only. For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades K-6 from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Food will be offered from 6-8 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Give the gift of life during Christmas week at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can celebrate the season with a free blood donor winter scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Sunday

• BRUNCH: Come enjoy your first bloody Mary, or mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving 9 a.m. to noon at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Monday

• LEGO LANDING GROUP: The J.R. Clarke Public, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will hold LEGO Landing Group for kids at 3:15 p.m. to help children become better problem solvers. Kim Woloch will have new ideas and oversee these projects. For more information, call 473-2226.

• STRENGTH CLASS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a strength class at 10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: Come in for a tenderloin sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 for the sandwich with fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m; Young at Art at 1 p.m.; and a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m.

• CELEBRATE: Celebrate New Year’s Eve and play a round of trivia, a round of music bingo and dance the night away. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be celebrating with DJ Donnie from 8 p.m. to midnight. Bring a snack to share. Pork and sauerkraut will be available to start off 2020.

Wednesday

• OPEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be open from 3-10 p.m.

Thursday

• CHICKEN SALAD: Enjoy chicken pot pie and a salad for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and test your Euchre skills at 7 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 3

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” (1988) Rated PG-13 at 7:30 p.m. at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• FISH FRY: Come for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The menu includes Alaskan Pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10-11 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GAMERS: Join experienced gamers at noon to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If ou have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along. No registration required. For adults only. Also scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 1 at noon.

Jan. 5

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast including eggs cooked to order, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, fruit and juice for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Jan. 6

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots birth to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SANDWICHES: Choose a polish sausage, or a bratwurst for $5. Sandwiches come with fries at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• ADULT READING: An adult winter reading program will begin and be offered through Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Piqua Public Library. Keep track of the books and audiobooks you read and enter them into the library to win prizes.

• ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: A Milton-Union Board of Education organizational meeting will b at 6:30 p.m. in the Media Center.

Jan. 7

• HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to preview new unopened trails at the Reserve. Discover the birds, plants and trees along the way. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORY HOUR: A new six week story hour session with Candice will begin from 11 a.m. to noon, and continue on Tuesday for five more weeks at the Bradford Public Library. These sessions are geared to get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Children should be at least 3 years old and not be in kindergarten to attend. Call 448-2612 or come in to sign up.

Jan. 8

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 4 p.m. for $4.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at Piqua High School at noon for a tour. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 9

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Local author Larry Hamilton will share his proposal concerning the property adjacent to 655 N. Main St., Piqua, from 6-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This is the location of The Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex. Hamilton will be making presentations relating to the Randolph narrative and/or clarifying his proposal at various libraries throughout the area. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GOULASH: Goulash will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• STEAM: A STEAM workshop for home schoolers will be held from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Participants will be finishing up the second Chihuly-inspired chandelier and be trying some STEAM games and activities from the Innovation Station.

Jan. 10

• EXHIBIT OPENS: An exhibit, “Lakes, Flowers, Family: Works by Vincent Saulnier and Scott Thayer, will open at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. An opening reception will be from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 12. The exhibit will be available through Feb. 16.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: A free Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton concert with Steve and Ruth Smith will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

• BAKED HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, salad and dessert will be on the menu at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 11

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool and sketch pad. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $2 per person. Payment due at time of registration. Pre-registration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CREATING SPACE: Creating Space, to learn some tips and tricks to minimize sentimental items, will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• VEGAN POTLUCK: Vegan Potluck will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Bring one or more of your favorite vegan dishes. Sign up on the library’s Facebook page.

Jan. 12

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast including eggs cooked to order, sausage, bacon, home fries, biscuits, gravy, pancakes, waffles, french toast, fruit and juice for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Jan. 13

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• MEATLESS MONDAY: The Miami County Park District will hold its Meatless Monday Cooking class from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Meatless Mondays are a fun and communal way to learn a new way of cooking that helps contribute to a sustainable future. This cooking class is for adults who are interested in learning to cook vegetarian and vegan meals. Come prepare and share a vegetarian meal and build your recipe collection. There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of recipe ingredients. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CLASS SET: An American Girl party will return from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at the Bradford Public Library. Call 448-2612 or come in to the library to sign up, no exceptions, by Jan. 13. Open for girls of all ages, this party celebrates the dolls and the books written about the beloved characters. Crafts, activities, and of course snacks will be enjoyed. Bring your favorite doll and be ready for a photo shoot. Space is limited to 30 young ladies.

Jan. 15

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Piqua Kiwanis Club members will meet to volunteer at the Bethany Center, Piqua. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

Jan. 17

• SOUP SWAP: Winter is the perfect time to warm up with a hot bowl of soup. To celebrate National Soup Month, the Bradford Public Library will be hosting a soup wwap from 1-3 p.m. Come in to sign up and pick up your containers and recipe card. Prepare your soup and bring in the containers provided that day with your recipe card. Participants will be able to choose which soups to take home. You will take home the same amount you brought to swap along with a recipe for all soups brought in. A “soup-er” lunch provided by library staff will be served. Registration is required at 448-2612.

Jan. 18

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WINTER PLANTS: The Miami County Park District will hold a Wild Winter Plants program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Once the leaves fall trees and other plants become more challenging to identify. Join park naturalist Tom Hissong and venture out into nature to learn the skill of tree and plant identification using characteristics other than leaves and flowers. If you have always wanted to learn how to ID trees and non woody plants this adult program is for you. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GET ORGANIZED: Organizing by the Book will be offered at 2 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. A refreshing look at different styles of organizing — there is not just one right way to get organized. The program will be presented by Olive Wagar of Organized by Olive.

Jan. 19

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs, please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Jan. 20

• TRAVEL TALK: Travel Talk: Vietnam will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join travel enthusiast, Dani Sowers, for a discussion on her extended travel throughout Vietnam.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_Mel_New-14.jpg