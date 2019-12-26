Area briefs

Trustees seat open

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — James A. Hiegel has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as a Washington Township trustee effective Dec. 31, 2019.

Hiegel has been a trustee since 1995, but began working for the township in 1978 plowing snow and later mowing ditches. He has been involved with the township for more than 40 years. The current term will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

The two remaining trustees will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term at their meeting on Jan21, 2. 020. Anyone interested in applying for the unexpired position should forward their resume to Washington Township Trustees, P.O. Box 232, Piqua, OH 45356; it must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10, 2020.

Trees can be recycled

TROY — The Miami County Transfer Station is accepting Christmas trees for recycling free at their facility located at 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 31 during the hours at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Holiday lights to end

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its final weekend of its Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve Dec. 27-29.

The holiday lights will be on display on Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. and Sunday from 6-9 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy.

Be transported into a winter wonderland filled with over 50 light displays (over 30 animated). The 1.25-mile driving tour takes you through the woods, down charming farm lanes and past the historic Knoop Homestead aglow with lights. Make this enchanted experience part of your holiday traditions.

The fee is $10 per car and $30 for small passenger vans — cash only.

For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.

Give blood

PIQUA — Give the gift of life during Christmas week at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Everyone who registers to donate can celebrate the season with a free blood donor winter scarf.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Grandma’s Kitchen closes until spring

WEST MILTON — Grandmas’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton has shut down for the winter. Organizers will begin again in late March 2020.