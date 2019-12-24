FOR THE RECORD

On Dec. 17 the Milton-Union Band Department, led by Director Zachary Roberts, presented a concert featuring the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade bands and the high school Symphonic and Jazz bands. The Jazz Band drummer performed a solo that would have made Gene Kruppa sound like an amateur! Each group performed up to their highest potential. The Winter Guard is just getting started with several contests coming up.

January is the time for new beginnings and the Stillwater Crossings is certainly a new beginning for the West Milton area. Work has begun on this project at the intersection of Iddings Road and State Route 571 just east of West Milton. The city manager and council have worked very hard to bring this about. It is now in the hands of the contractor and should move along quickly. There will be approximately 34 Ryan Homes, a service station, a medical facility starting out with doctor’s offices, and 80 cottages built by Randall Residence (they now have a care facility on 25-A south of Tipp City). And … drum roll … ground has already been broken for the General Dollar store to be located in Laura. It will certainly be a convenience for those living in that rural area of Union Township.

One of the members of my Sunday school class, Winston, shared that while taking part in an Honor Flight, he had received a hat that recognized his service during the Korean War years. He said whenever he is wearing it, a number of people will express thanks for his service, and how moving that is for him. One of those who did so explained that she grew up in an extremely poor family in Vietnam, many times having very little to eat. They eventually emigrated to America. She is doing well and is extremely thankful for living in the United States.

By Susie Spitler

Got Union Township area news to add to this column? Contact columnist Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or email her at wsspitler@juno.com

